7 Most Pure Good Heroes in DC

Superheroes have always stood as champions of righteousness in the face of injustice. Before the superhero genre really took off, comic books were mostly stocked with gritty detectives and self-serving adventurers who prioritized themselves and their vendettas above everything else. Heroes saving the day exclusively for altruistic purposes were few and far between, but that all changed with the arrival of the superhero genre. Nowadays, it’s expected for protagonists to fight for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow, with morally grey or conflicted heroes being breaks from the norm. However, this is not to say that all heroes are pure good.

While most superheroes represent optimistic and good-hearted forces, most still struggle with temptations and negative feelings. Only a select few can truly be called pure-hearted, which makes their endless hope and capacity for goodness all the richer. Today, we’re going to celebrate that pure embodiment of goodness by looking at seven of DC’s most pure good characters. These are characters who never allow darkness in their hearts to fester, and who stand as symbols of serenity in a chaotic world. These heroes are the purest and most endlessly heroic of the lot.

7) Blue Beetle

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Specifically, Jaime Reyes is one of the most innocent heroes in the entire universe. He has an alien scarab attached to his spine and, for years, bore the legacy of one of the most beloved heroes killed too soon, but he took it all in stride. He’s consistently shown that he’s willing to go through hell and back, but still keep his optimistic nature intact and help his enemies at every turn. The biggest showcase of his pure heart was when he battled Eclipso in Blue Beetle (2006) #16. The former Angel of Wrath peered deep into Jamie’s heart and revealed that his deepest, darkest secret was being a dentist. Even with a literal semi-divine being sculpted by Darkseid tugging at his heart, Jamie literally can’t imagine being evil.

6) Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Naturally, Wonder Woman is one of the purest good heroes in existence. She was raised in Paradise, knowing only love and care her entire life. Yet, despite that, she did not hesitate to say goodbye to her perfect world to venture into the war-torn land of man when the need arose. Wonder Woman has shown time and again that she is the world’s embodiment of compassion. She is always quickest to raise a hand in friendship and comfort, and the last to raise it as a fist. She believes that the truth can guide everyone to a better future, and all that anyone needs is the right encouragement to do the right thing. What’s purer than that?

5) The Flash

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

While every Flash is special in their own right, Barry Allen is easily the most good-natured of the lot. He is one of the most hopeful and compassionate people in DC, hands down. Barry never stops believing in finding a way to save the day, even as the world is crumbling around him. Heck, his final words as he died, the only hero standing against the Anti-Monitor’s destruction of the entire multiverse, were that there was always time to save the day. Barry is pure down to his bones. He’s the perfect example of old-fashioned heroism in the modern age, and there’s no time more pure than the Silver Age.

4) Wonder Twins

Speaking of the Silver Age, the Wonder Twins are the living embodiment of it. They originally premiered as new characters for the Super Friends TV series, though they eventually made the jump to comics. While most characters imagined for a kid-friendly cartoon would need to change for the more serious and often adult-oriented world of comics, the Wonder Twins retained their innocence and go-get-them attitude. They represent an idea of heroism that’s much more straight-laced and simple than the morally grey world of today, but is no less complex in its understanding of reality. They are optimistic and whimsical, harkening to a simpler time with every shout of teamwork.

3) Saint Walker

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Saint Walker is the original and greatest of the Blue Lanterns. He is, welly and truly, the most hopeful being alive. No matter how dark or dangerous, Saint Walker will always hold onto his belief that all will be well. Even when he stood on the mountaintop of his dying homeworld, his family dead and feeling shunned by his god, he chose to hope, and in doing so, found a way to save everyone. His origin, detailed in Blackest Night: Tales of the Corps #1, detailed his endless struggle to hope in spite of everything. He does not ignore reality, but looks at it and sees a better future. Saint Walker is incorruptible and simply chooses to believe that things will have a happy ending.

2) Shazam

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Billy Batson was chosen to wield the power of Shazam specifically because he has a pure heart. Although he’s lived through unimaginable tragedy, being orphaned at a young age, living on the streets, and jumping from foster home to foster home, he never gave up trying to be a good person. After being gifted powers to match Superman, he still chose to use them exclusively for the benefit of others. His soul is so pure that even Neron regularly recognizes Billy as being his natural opposite, being truly incorruptible and without peer. Billy is the Big Red Cheese, one of the kindest and most innocent heroes around. He represents the heroic child in all of us, and that’s something to love and cherish.

1) Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Man of Tomorrow is DC’s ultimate symbol of heroism. His exploits defending the downtrodden and oppressed are what kickstarted the superhero revolution in the first place. He’s the greatest hero of all, who set a standard that everyone else is still trying to live up to. His heart and endless compassion have saved countless lives, choosing to see the good in everyone, even when he’s been given every reason not to. Superman is an idealized version of all of us, having kindness and empathy that we should strive to emulate. His heart has guided DC towards heroism since day one, and will continue to define a better tomorrow well into the future.

