The Sandman: Act II: Dream Goes to Hell in an Exclusive Clip

Dream goes to Hell in an exclusive clip from Audible’s . This new release will be the second installment of Audible’s stellar audio adaptation of DC Comics’ . It starts with “A Season of Mists,” considered one of the most memorable tales from The Sandman series. Dream journeys to Hell to set free an old lover he once sentenced to damnation for spurning him. Thanks to Lucifer, he comes away with much more than he had bargained. Our exclusive clip features Dream (James McAvoy) getting a surprisingly warm welcome from Lucifer (Michael Sheen). You can give it a listen below.

Dirk Maggs returns to direct The Sandman: Act II. The Sandman creator Neil Gaiman narrates the adaptation. He’s also the project’s creative director and co-executive producer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/1123894873?secret_token=s-dsO1qTIOmQ7

McAvoy leads the ensemble cast as Dream. Sheen returns as Lucifer, Kat Dennings as Death, and Andy Serkis as Dream’s raven, Matthew. Additional cast includes Jeffrey Wright, Regé-Jean Page, Brian Cox, Emma Corrin, John Lithgow, David Tennant, Bill Nighy, Kristen Schaal, Kevin Smith, Aidan Turner, Bebe Neuwirth, Adrian Lester, Miriam Margolyes, Arthur Darvill, Ray Porter, and more. James Hannigan composes the score.

The Sandman‘s debut in 2020 saw record-breaking pre-orders for Audible. It became the best-selling Audible Original ever. It also claimed the #1 spot on The New York Times Best Seller Audio Fiction list in July and August 2020. The Sandman: Act II adapts Volume Four: Season of Mists, Volume Five: A Game of You, and some stories collected in Volume Six: Fables & Reflections of the original series. Gaiman wrote the series, which featured art by some of the top artists in comics at the time.

Leading up to The Sandman: Act II‘s debut, fans can listen to The Sandman’s first installment for free for a limited time. The entire first act is available for free on Audible through October 22nd in the United States. Episodes 1-3 are available on all Amazon Music tiers until then.

What do you think of this clip from The Sandman: Act II? Let us know in the comments.

The Sandman: Act II debuts on Audible on September 22nd. Audible already greenlit . Production is underway. The series offers a new way for fans to get acquainted with Gaiman’s original story. He’s also updating it for 21st-century television in Netflix’s streaming . Production already wrapped on the show’s first season.