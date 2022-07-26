The Sandman Cover Artist Dave McKean Returned to Design Series' End Titles

Acclaimed artist Dave McKean is returning to The Sandman Universe to provide end credits to the live-action series. Not just one end credits sequence, but a different sequence tailored to each individual episode of the Netflix show. The Sandman writer/co-creator Neil Gaiman revealed the news during The Sandman's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday. "When Sandman began, people kept saying, 'Is Dave McKean going to do something for [it]?" he explained, but he was enticed into joining the Netflix production. "Every episode has end-title credits, and it's a different sequence for each episode, this amazing, flowing film that Dave McKean made," Gaiman said.

McKean is a frequent collaborator with Gaiman. He created the covers for all 75 issues of The Sandman and 60 issues of its spinoff series The Dreaming. Those covers were later collected into their own bound volumes, Dust Covers for The Sandman and Dream States for The Dreaming. McKean also provided new covers for the 30th-anniversary edition trade paperback collections of The Sandman.

Here is the synopsis for The Sandman on Netflix: "There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

"Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream's many adventures. Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, The Sandman also stars Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as "Kyo Ra"), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young and Razane Jammal."

The Sandman premieres on Netflix on August 5th.