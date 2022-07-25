The Sandman: Netflix Releases First Clips From Series

Netflix has released two clips from The Sandman, its upcoming adaptation of the seminal DC Comics series written by Neil Gaiman. The two clips each come from different episode, each recreating some of The Sandman's most iconic early issues. The first sees Dream (Tom Sturridge) arriving in Hell, where he is greeted by Lucifer Morningstar (Gwendoline Christie), as happens in The Sandman #4, "A Hope in Hell." The second clip sees Dream accompanying his sister, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), as she goes about her duties. In this case, she's come to claim an elderly musician. The scene comes from The Sandman #8, "The Sound of Her Wings," which is widley regarded as a key turning point in The Sandman's history. You can watch both clips, revealed via IGN, below.

On Saturday at San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix revealed the new trailer for The Sandman, along with a new poster for the series. The Netflix show finally brings The Sandman to live-action after decades of attempts. The series adapts the comics that Neil Gaiman created with Sam Kieth and Mike Drigenberg. Gaiman writes and is an executive producer on the series with David S. Goyer and showrunner Allan Heinberg.

Here's the show's synopsis: "There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

"Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream's many adventures. Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, The Sandman also stars Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as "Kyo Ra"), John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young and Razane Jammal."

The Sandman premieres on Netflix on August 5th.