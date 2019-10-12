Jason Momoa Declares “Aquaman Is Not Here for the Signing of Boobs” in New The Simpsons Clip

Aquaman star Jason Momoa guest stars on this week’s episode of The Simpsons. FOX released a new clip from the episode, which has Momoa telling the story of Saint Castellanta. As he begins, he’s briefly interrupted by one of Marge Simpson’s sisters asking him to sign her left boob. Momoa proclaims, “Aquaman is not here for the signing of boobs… That’s a separate event at the Marriott, Conference Room C.” He then goes on to tell the tale of Castellanta, who was chopped into pieces and had his eyeballs replaced with chocolate-covered pistachios. You can watch the full clip above.

Momoa appears in the episode “The Fat Blue Line,” airing this Sunday. According to the episode’s synopsis, “During the San Castellanta street festival, much of the town finds their wallets have been pickpocketed; after the state investigator puts the wrong man in jail, Chief Wiggum sets out to catch the real criminal and show he’s still up for police work.”

Aquaman made more than $1 billion at the global box office. Momoa thanked fans for making the film the biggest movie in the world. “Mahalo everyone for making Aquaman the number one movie in the world,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “I love you guys. I’m so proud of this movie and everyone that worked on it CHEEEEEHUUUUUUUU Aloha.”

Momoa will return as Arthur Curry in the second Aquaman movie, slated for release in 2021. “I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it’s the first time where it’s all on Earth,” Momoa said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May. “It’s combining land and sea, kind of like what I’m doing with this [environmental cause]. There’s no outside aliens destroying Earth, it’s us. And so I was excited to get back in there, and so I’ve been working with our previous writer, and getting in there, and we’ve got a locked story, and we’re getting into it. And I think it’s going to be like in two years or whatever. The beard will be back by then.”

Upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.