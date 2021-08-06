The Suicide Squad Cast and James Gunn Are Hosting a Twitter Watch Party Before the Movie Leaves HBO Max

✖

The Suicide Squad hit theaters and HBO Max at the beginning of the month, and it opened as the second-most viewed day-and-date movie on the streaming service after Mortal Kombat. The movie has been met with praise from critics and audiences alike, currently standing on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% critics score and an 82% audience score. The film might be having a successful run on HBO Max, but it will be leaving the streaming service on September 5th. In honor of its departure, director James Gunn will be joining the cast for a Twitter watch party on Monday.

Want to rewatch #TheSuicideSquad? Then join me on @HBOMax before it leaves the following week. This Monday, August 30, the cast & I are hosting a Watch Party on Twitter at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Stream the film & tweet along with #TSSWatchParty," Gunn wrote. The director did not specify which cast members will be taking part in the event, but you can check out some more details in the tweet below:

Want to rewatch #TheSuicideSquad? Then join me on @HBOMax before it leaves the following week. This Monday, August 30, the cast & I are hosting a Watch Party on Twitter at 6pm PT/9pm ET. Stream the film & tweet along with #TSSWatchParty. https://t.co/66I1AycCbE — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 27, 2021

If you're hoping for more from The Suicide Squad crew, you're in luck, because Gunn and John Cena recently wrapped production on a Peacemaker spin-off series for HBO Max. The Suicide Squad's post-credit scene revealed if the new show would be a sequel or prequel to the movie, and Gunn recently teased what fans can expect from the story.

"Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from," Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker's place in the DCEU timeline. "There's a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That's the seed of the entire Peacemaker series."

In addition to Cena, Peacemaker is set to star Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Steve Agee as John Economos, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

The Suicide Squad is currently playing in theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max until September 5th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime in January 2022.