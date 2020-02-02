James Gunn Says The Suicide Squad Costumes Won’t Rely on CGI

If you were nervous about the practicality of costume designs in The Suicide Squad, you need not worry. According to filmmaker James Gunn, the cast will have practical suits, rather than CGI contraptions created by the visual effects teams. Taking to an Instagram Q&A session with fans — something that’s been an increasingly common occurrence since the director rejoined social media last year — Gunn reassured fans the suits would be “all practical.”

Set photos surfaced last year seemingly confirming as much, showing the likes of Nathan Fillion, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, and others as they traversed across an outdoor set. A practical approach by Gunn and DC Films appears to be par for the course when it comes to The Suicide Squad, a movie the director says has the biggest practical set pieces of any film he’s worked on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The director has also said the movie will have more practical effects than the rest of the movies he’s helmed combined. That includes both Guardians of the Galaxy movies from Marvel Studios. He’s also confirmed Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) will have a costume different from what we’ve seen before.

According to Robbie, the team behind the original Suicide Squad movie had plenty of ideas in mind.

“We tried on every variation of the costume. I cannot emphasize enough how many outfits, and how many variations of the Harley Quinn costume we tried,” Robbie said at the time. “We tried the court jester costume, we tried the corset and skirt, we tried leather pants, we tried literally every type of costume possible for her. I really love where we ended up. And who knows, maybe in the sequels we’ll go with the court jester one. I think there’s a world of possibilities.”

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters August 6, 2021.

Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.