The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shows His Support For Comic Book Shops

After Mister Miracle artist Mitch Gerads noticed that the newest posted for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad featured a note encouraging people to find the source material at their local comic book retailer, Gunn tweeted that he wanted to support comic book stores, publishers, and talent following the catastrophic damage wrought on the industry last year when the COVID-19 pandemic froze Diamond Comics Distributors and shut down most comic shops for weeks or months. The idea of promoting comics or comic shops in movies or the promotional material that surrounds them is a popular request from direct market retailers, but inconsistently done (you'd probably say rare).

The note appears at the bottom of the film's poster, with the film's credits. Often, a movie's credits onscreen will include "based on characters by DC" or something like that, but it doesn't necessarily make it to the promos.

You can see his tweet below.

I was so freaking happy to do that. Post-pandemic I want to support our movie theaters AND our local comics shops AND all the wonderful comic book publishers, writers & artists out there. @DCComics @Marvel @ImageComics @DarkHorseComics @fantagraphics @IDWPublishing @OniPress https://t.co/fzCa12ChHF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 23, 2021

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.