The Suicide Squad: Fans Can’t Unsee This Adorable Group of Dogs Cosplaying As Task Force X

Is there anything cuter than pets dressed up as superheroes? Ever since The Suicide Squad was released in August, we have seen some epic fan cosplays, but nothing tickles our funny bone quite like seeing animals dressed up as Task Force X. We previously got a glimpse of a snake dressed as Polka-Dot Man, and a new photo shared by director James Gunn features an adorable dog dressed as Peacemaker. However, he’s not the only dog rocking The Suicide Squad look…

“‘So this is the famous Suicide Squad’ pt 8. The Chivengers: Halloween 2021! @JamesGunn More pics here,” @kingrooker930 tweeted. The post was retweeted by Gunn with a link to a Facebook page that features a whole pack of dogs in cosplay. Get ready to be overloaded with cuteness! You can check out the original tweet as well as the Facebook post below:

The Suicide Squad won’t be the last team-up between Gunn and John Cena (Peacemaker). The actor will be reprising his role in an upcoming HBO Max series, which was written by Gunn, who also helmed five episodes. The first Peacemaker trailer debuted at DC FanDome last month, and many fans took to social media to talk about the footage.

Peacemaker is set to star Cena in the titular role as well as The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee (John Economos). Franchise newcomers include Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song. The Suicide Squad‘s post-credit scene revealed if the new show would be a sequel or prequel to the movie, and Gunn recently teased what fans can expect from the story.

“Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from,” Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker‘s place in the DCEU timeline. “There’s a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series.”

The Suicide Squad is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, and Peacemaker is expected to debut on January 13th on HBO Max.