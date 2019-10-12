The Suicide Squad First Look Gives Captain Boomerang a New Costume

The Suicide Squad is the talk of today after paparazzi managed to snag some pictures of a handful of the stars on location in their costumes for the film. Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang is front and center along with the other members of this team, and he’s looking a little bit different than audiences probably remember him. In 2016’s Suicide Squad, he still had the telltale coat and jaunty beanie, but some of the other elements of the character ended up getting a little lost in translation. Some fans might have preferred that alternate take on the character, but James Gunn‘s film is taking things a bit more towards the comics for this outing.



First off, those boomerangs are front and center this time, as the last movie kind of made a point to distance itself from some of the more zany parts of comics lore. He’s still got a little bit of that hooligan in him as evidenced by the lower collar an that gold chain in plain view. Boomerang’s coat also changes quite a bit as that worn leather is exchanged for a more tech based approach with bonded seams and pockets galore. Lastly, he’s gotten a bit of a more groomed appearance this time around as the beard and mustache are still in place but held in check.

While a number of the actors were photographed, people are still unsure of exactly who is who in these new images. Photo-takers are suggesting that Nathan Fillion is Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Fula Borg is Javelin, Sean Gunn is Weasel, and Mayling Ng is Mongal. There are still so many members of the cast that no one has had a look at yet. That doesn’t even include the likes of Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi and John Cena, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee and Daniela Melchior.



If you ever needed more proof that this film will be a departure from what came before, this version of Captain Boomerang is probably a sign of things to come. The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran previously confirmed that this one would be a “total reboot.”



“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” producer Peter Safran previously told JoBlo when asked about the connection between Gunn’s film and its David Ayer-directed predecessor. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”



