The Suicide Squad: Is James Gunn Teasing the Trailer Release?

In August of 2020, fans were treated to the first bit of footage from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad during DC FanDome. The highly-anticipated movie is being released in theatres and on HBO Max this coming August, but we still have not seen a full trailer for the movie. On multiple occasions, Gunn has asked fans to be patient, but folks are still asking about the trailer on social media. The director's latest response is making us wonder once again if the trailer is coming soon...

"@JamesGunn any update on the suicide squad trailer is it almost coming? #TheSuicideSquad," @wwemarveldcfan asked. Gunn only replied with the shush/whisper emoji, which isn't a lot to go on. While this could just be his way of telling fans to be quiet and stop asking, we are choosing to believe this is a hint that something is coming soon. We're only five months away from the movie, so it's only a matter of time before our patience is rewarded. You can check out Gunn's cryptic reply below:

Gunn is currently in Canada filming the HBO Max series, Peacemaker, so he does have a lot on his plate. In January, Gunn was asked about the movie's trailer again and he teased, "Sorry. I’m working on it. I’ve had my hands full. It will be worth the wait." He also confirmed on Twitter that you do not have to see David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016) to understand what's happening in his new movie.

The Suicide Squad's cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role. It was also recently announced that Sylvester Stallone has a part in the upcoming movie.

Do you think Gunn is teasing that The Suicide Squad trailer is coming soon, or do you think he's just telling fans to be quiet and stop asking? Tell us in the comments!

The Suicide Squad premieres on HBO Max and in theaters on August 6, 2021.