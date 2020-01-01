James Gunn Says The Suicide Squad Has the Biggest Sets of Any Movie He’s Worked on

If there’s one thing for certain, it’s that James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad will be nothing short of a spectacle. In a Q&A with fans on Instagram Monday night, the director revealed the upcoming reimagining from Warner Brothers will feature the biggest set-pieces in any movie he’s ever worked on, including Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The movie is currently in production in Atlanta and will shift to Panama sometime once filming resumes after the holiday break.

In the same Q&A, the fan-favorite filmmaker explained why The Suicide Squad is the most fun he’s ever had, saying he’s allowing himself to enjoy taking it all in for the first time in his career. “Mostly I’ve just grown as a person,” Gunn said. “I’m allowing myself to enjoy the movie making process for the first time ever. But also I have the greatest crew I’ve ever had – all of the best folks Vol 1, 2, & 3 assembled together in a super crew. I adore the cast & the producers are some of my best friends in the world (Peter Safran, @simonlikes (Simon Hatt), Chuck Roven). I love my screenplay & I’ve changed up my style of shooting on this one so it’s more fun and visceral. ETC!”

Little has been revealed about the movie, other than the fact it has a massive ensemble cast. The Suicide Squad star — and James’ brother — Sean, told us earlier this year the script for the film was exceptional. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” the younger Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters August 6, 2021.

