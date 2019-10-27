The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Crossover for Halloween Pumpkin Carving

Members of James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad gathered for a holiday tradition. Gunn shared to Instagram a photo of himself and members of The Suicide Squad cast carving pumpkins for Halloween. The carving took place at the home of The Suicide Squad‘s David Dastmalchian. Gunn can be seen in the background of the photo with girlfriend Jennifer Holland. The Suicide Squad cast members Steve Agee and Peter Capaldi are hard at work on their pumpkins. Pom Klementieff, one of the stars of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies, also makes a guest appearance in the photo. “Last night #TheSuicideSquadandPom pumpkin-carved at the Dastmalchians,” Gunn writes on Instagram. You can see the photo below.

That cast of The Suicide Squad includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning from the David Ayer-directed 2016 Suicide Squad movie. They’re joined by newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to Ayer’s Suicide Squad, despite having some cast members and characters in common. The title of The Suicide Squad reflects that difference. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Warner Bros. hired Gunn to write and direct the new film while he was at-the-time fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Though Gunn is now back on board the Marvel film, he’ll make The Suicide Squad first.

Gunn’s brother, actor Sean Gunn, told ComicBook.com that he’s read his brother’s script for the film and was impressed. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.