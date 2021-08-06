The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Teases “Lots of Cool Extras” On 4K Blu-Ray

✖

Today is your last chance to watch The Suicide Squad before it leaves HBO Max, but folks won't have too long to wait before they can watch the DC movie once again in their own homes. The film is expected to hit certain VOD sites on September 16th, and the movie's DVD/Blu-ray release is estimated to come at the end of October. In fact, director James Gunn recently teased that the bonus content on the inevitable Blu-ray will be worth the wait.

"I’m about to watch #TheSuicideSquad one last time before it leaves HBO Max. But cmon @JamesGunn can you give us a release date for the 4K Blu-Ray. I want to be able to watch this film whenever I want," @Erickin28 tweeted. "If I paid attention to my emails I'd have this answer for you, but I'm too busy editing #Peacemaker & storyboarding #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 to read them. But I do know it's happening, & it won't be that long, & there are lots of cool extras & deleted scenes & commentary," Gunn teased. You can check out the post below:

If I paid attention to my emails I'd have this answer for you, but I'm too busy editing #Peacemaker & storyboarding #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol3 to read them. But I do know it's happening, & it won't be that long, & there are lots of cool extras & deleted scenes & commentary. https://t.co/bMjmEF4wuQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 5, 2021

In honor of The Suicide Squad's departure from HBO Max, Gunn and some of the film's cast recently took part in a Twitter watch party, where they shared a lot of interesting information about the production. Gunn has been great about sharing behind-the-scenes content on social media, including posting fun photos and videos of John Cena (Peacemaker). Gunn and Cena recently wrapped production on a Peacemaker spin-off series for HBO Max, and it was just revealed that the show could be coming to the streaming service sooner than expected. The Suicide Squad's post-credit scene revealed if the new show would be a sequel or prequel to the movie, and Gunn recently teased what fans can expect from the story.

"Through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from," Gunn told Variety about Peacemaker's place in the DCEU timeline. "There's a moment in [The Suicide Squad] where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That's the seed of the entire Peacemaker series."

The Suicide Squad is currently playing in theaters and is available to watch on HBO Max until September 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on the streaming service sometime this year.