The Suicide Squad: John Cena Recalls Bloody Competitive Scene With Idris Elba's Bloodsport (Exclusive)

Idris Elba and John Cena got very competitive on the set of The Suicide Squad. Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis talked to the WWE Superstar about his rivalry with Bloodsport during an exclusive conversation. It’s no secret that a team full of villains is bound to have some sort of friction between all of these mercenary personalities. When you get actually mercenaries like Bloodsport and Peacemaker together, it only makes sense. The site wanted to know if there was one scene that stood out among all the others. In that regard, Cena had more than a little detail waiting in the wings.

BD asked: “I want to hear if there was one particular stunt or sequence or something that stands out to your mind as particularly messy, or just particularly impressive, from what the crew was able to create for your Peacemaker character to be a part of?”

Idris Elba just teased Heimdall returning in the MCU??pic.twitter.com/8wvNSY5dbH — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 28, 2021

“So there's a lot there. All of it. The way the crew operated, from even the camera equipment they chose, was to be versatile, and to create scope when they needed to, but be intimate when they also desired that” the Peacemaker star explained. “There's a scrolling set of action between Bloodsport and Peacemaker that involves the best of every department. Practical effects, and versatility in camera operation, and performance, as well. There's a lot of stunts, there's a lot in there that happens. And of course, the payoff is equally as unexpected so it's really cool how all of that stuff came together in that one scene. And that was the most use of practical gore I've ever been a part of.”

If your expectations for The Suicide Squad weren’t high enough already, Margot Robbie has some fuel for that fire. She told Access that the film is the “greatest comic book film ever made.”

"Even if this movie wasn't as incredible as it is, it's still worth going to the theater just because it's so nice to be able to go to a movie theater again," Robbie explained about the upcoming feature. "But it just so happens that this is arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest comic book film ever made. You don't want to miss it."

