Suicide Squad Star Not Returning For James Gunn’s Version

The Suicide Squad has lost another member. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje played Batman villain Killer Croc in DC Films’ first Suicide Squad movie, directed by David Ayer. The star doesn’t expect to reprise the role in James Gunn’s upcoming follow-up film, The Suicide Squad. Akinnuoye-Agbaje isn’t sad about it. After spending five hours each day in the makeup trailer for Killer Croc, the 51-year-old actor seems content to move on to other things. “I don’t think I need to [do it again], to be honest,” Akinnuoye-Agbaje told Yahoo Movies UK. “I did it, I enjoyed it, it bought me a Bentley and I will keep moving on.”

Killer Croc wasn’t Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s first time in transformative makeup for a superhero movie. He played Kurse in Marvel Studios’ Thor: The Dark World. As for Suicide Squad‘s reception — the film did well at the box office, earning $747 million worldwide, despite mixed reviews — it doesn’t weigh on him one way or the other. “To be quite honest with you, I think I went on to something quite quickly afterwards,” he says. “Particularly with that kind of genre movie, I don’t take the criticism or reactions too seriously. It’s supposed to be just fun.”

The cast of Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is a mix of stars returning from Ayer’s film and newcomers. Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) are reprising their roles from the first film. The newcomers include Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to Ayer’s Suicide Squad, despite having some cast members and characters in common. The title of The Suicide Squad reflects that difference. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Joker is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.