Idris Elba Trolls Fans Over His Suicide Squad Role

The Suicide Squad might still be in the middle of filming, but there’s quite a lot about the upcoming DC Extended Universe film that has fans excited. The film is set to have a mix of established and new characters, including an increasingly-mysterious one portrayed by Idris Elba. In an interview with Variety during the red carpet premiere of Cats, Elba was asked if there was anything he could tease about his Suicide Squad role. As he has in the past, Elba played incredibly coy about exactly which character he was playing, and decided to get a little comedic with his latest comments.

“Oh yeah, I can totally tell you who he is. He’s…” Elba said, before beginning to silently mouth words in front of the camera. When the interviewer asked him to repeat what he just said, he responded with an “Oh well!”

So, for those who were hoping for a definitive answer as to if Elba was playing Bronze Tiger, Sportsmaster, or somebody else entirely — you’re out of luck for the time being.

The Suicide Squad is also expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melichior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

“You’re going to be laughing a lot,” Robbie revealed in an interview earlier this year. “It’s going to be good is all I can say for now. It’s going to be very, very good.”

“It’s going to be different, for sure, but I think everyone’s welcoming that challenge and welcoming the new energy in.” Courtney recently told ComicBook.com. “I loved [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer], I loved working with David, I’d work with David again in a heartbeat. But Gunn, too, is quite prolific and really, obviously, does know what he’s doing. I’m excited to see what he brings to it. It’s going to be tonally different but very cool as well. The world has evolved from where we were at at that point; he’s going to have his own take on it, and it’s going to be great.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.