James Gunn Says The Suicide Squad Is Still on Schedule Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit nearly every facet of the entertainment industry, as countless movies and TV shows were forced to shut down production in light of social distancing requirements. Several studios have already begun to delay their upcoming releases because of these shutdowns, even with films that were in the post-production stage or were close to release. While things are obviously changing on a day-to-day basis, it sounds like things are going according to plan for one highly-anticipated release. On Thursday, The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn took to Twitter to reveal that the film is “still on schedule as of now” for its August of 2021 release date. In a later tweet, Gunn specified that the “only reason” the film would be delayed would be if the visual effects weren’t able to be finished in time.

On The Suicide Squad? We are still on schedule as of now. https://t.co/bP9XDHFDsJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 9, 2020

No the only reason it would be delayed is becaus me of VFX. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 9, 2020

Given the little that we already know about The Suicide Squad, this update does make sense. For one thing, production on the film wrapped in early March before the shutdowns occurred, and Gunn revealed via Twitter last month that he was already working on the film’s edit from home. And while post-production aspects like visual effects are definitely time-consuming (especially with everyone social distancing due to the pandemic), the film has been lauded as having a lot of practical sets, effects, and costumes, especially when compared to typical superhero blockbusters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Suicide Squad is expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

“I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Sean Gunn told ComicBook.com last year. “And I know that [James is] pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next.”

The Suicide Squad is expected to open in theaters on August 6, 2021.