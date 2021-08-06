The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Has Perfect Response to Peacemaker Hallmark Ornament

✖

It appears a major part of The Suicide Squad marketing cycle is giving everyone a Christmas ornament, whether or not they are a homicidal maniac. Sunday afternoon, somebody on Twitter found a listing for a Peacemaker (John Cena) Christmas ornament at Hallmark. Featuring the character in his full suit, the ornament shows the anti-hero throwing a punch instead of carrying a massive gun. Regardless, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker director James Gunn had the perfect response for the new merchandise.

"Nothing says Christmas like a guy who kills for the sake of Peace," the filmmaker tweeted.

Spinning out of the events of The Suicide Squad, the Peacemaker show will hit HBO Max sometime next year. Though we know little about the plot of the series, Gunn says Cena's take on the character is incredibly over-the-top.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said when the series was announced. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena added. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Warner Brothers' official synopsis for The Suicide Squad can be found below.

"Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."

The Suicide Squad will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, August 6th. Peacemaker is expected to debut on HBO Max in 2022.