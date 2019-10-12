The Suicide Squad First Look Reveals Pete Davidson’s Costume

The Suicide Squad made a bunch of headlines today as production has already begun and some eager paparazzi got their hands on some revealing set photos. One of the stars fans got a close look at was SNL‘s Pete Davidson. Just Jared shared 40 images of the scene they were shooting and the inclusions have fans scrambling to their keyboards. Now, James Gunn and most of the cast have been very mum on who is playing who and what the overall plot of the film actually is. Really, the only thing is for certain, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is probably going to get some major screen time. Still, for fans of the sketch comedy mainstay, today marked the first chance to get a look at the actor in costume.

Davidson is pictured in some black and green armored leather on the set of the film. His shoulders and forearms have some padding along with sections of his leg in the costume. Two handguns are at the ready up on his chest with some additional firepower there for backup underneath. In fact, bullets seem to be a bit of a motif with the costume as he has extra ammo both on his shoulder and in front of his jacket. It looks like has a whip for a weapon as well, which could mean that he could be a number of characters in the film. Some sources are speculating that he could be playing Savant, but more information is sure to come later. That character is a highly-skilled assassin with a non-linear memory and chemical imbalance.

Photo-takers are suggesting that Nathan Fillion is Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, Jai Courtney is Captain Boomerang, Fula Borg is Javelin, Sean Gunn is Weasel, and Mayling Ng is Mongal. There are still so many members of the cast that no one has had a look at yet. Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi and John Cena, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior are all tabbed to appear as well.

SNL viewers were probably wondering what happened to Davidson during the season premiere as he was on location shooting these scenes. When James Gunn and company call, you just go. That actually didn’t stop the cast of the long-running comedy program from getting a laugh out of everyone by mentioning their missing cast member during Weekend Update. Fittingly, it was around the story of a man driving to a concert and then losing his car once he got there. Luckily, no one is going to have to wonder where he is once things are finished up with The Suicide Squad.

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other upcoming DC Movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

