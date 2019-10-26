The Suicide Squad Star on the Possibility of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Appearing in the Movie

James Gunn is looking to work his magic on The Suicide Squad, a relaunch that will take the best parts of the original and throw-in some new characters and elements. The original film featured Jared Leto’s take on the character, but he won’t be returning for the relaunch. With the success of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker though, some have wondered if that version of the character could show up in the relaunch, and during a conversation between Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast, Joel Kinnaman was asked if Phoenix’s Joker could be included in the film.

“That would be incredible,” Kinnaman said. “I doubt it (laughs), I doubt it, but I mean that would be fun.” Kinnaman had nothing but kind words to share about the Todd Phillips’ Joker film.

“I thought it was fantastic,” Kinnaman said. “It was fantastic”. When asked if he thought he was cheating on Jared Leto he laughed and said “no.” They both laughed and then Kinnaman added “who?”.”I mean, Joaquin just crushed it. Wow. He is incredible. He is such an actor. It’s surprising to see that kind of performance in something that has a DC Wrapper because you know that’s a real art film.”

Kinnaman will be returning in The Suicide Squad as Rick Flag, and we can’t wait to see what Gunn can do with the franchise.

Joker stars Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official description below.

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker is in theaters now.