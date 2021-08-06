The Suicide Squad Tickets Are Now On Sale

✖

Tickets to the latest DC Comics blockbuster have officially arrived. On Wednesday morning, advanced tickets for The Suicide Squad officially went on sale, with fans being able to purchase them through Fandango and other digital platforms. This means that fans who would like to see the blockbuster on the big screen now have the chance to make their plans, on top of the film debuting on HBO Max for the first month of its release. The news of tickets going on sale was teased earlier this week by the film's writer-director, James Gunn, while revealing the latest poster for the project. Gunn also hinted that the film is "tailor-made" for IMAX, with the film being shot on IMAX cameras.

Practical effects for days and daze. #TheSuicideSquad See it on the biggest screen you can. Tickets on sale now! 🦈🔫🤡🕊🐀🔵🦫💪🏼⚔️🐰🖤🦯🪃🥽🤯pic.twitter.com/15iDTD24Bl — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 14, 2021

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

"There was no plan until James said, 'That's a movie I want to go make,'" producer Peter Safran revealed during a 2019 visit to the film's set. "And then all the characters that he selected were just characters that he was a fan of and wanted to play with. I think, in typical fashion for James, he picks more obscure characters. Guardians of the Galaxy, they were relatively obscure characters, as well, but he liked the idea of being able to take these characters and imbue them with whatever characters he really wanted, or characteristics that he really wanted to play with."

"Basically DC came and said, 'Hey, what do you want to do?' Anything?'" Gunn explained. "I was playing with a few different ideas of a few different DC properties and this was the one that just took off," he explained. "I just fell in love with this particular story that we're telling right now. And I fell in love with some of the characters and the way we could do it."

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.