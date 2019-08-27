James Gunn Makes It Clear His Suicide Squad Movie Is Not Called Suicide Squad 2

James Gunn is directing the second Suicide Squad movie, but he’s not directing Suicide Squad 2. Gunn has been warning Suicide Squad fans away from a scam involving a fake casting call for the film. He points out on Twitter that the false call doesn’t use the correct title, and a real casting call wouldn’t use a real film title at all.

“Not only is the title ‘Suicide Squad 2’ not the title of our film, if there is EVER an extras casting notice for ANY film of mine (& most large films) that lists a real title or any actors in the film, it is almost certainly a FAKE: a scam meant to take your money. Be careful!” Gunn tweeted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The real title of Gunn’s film is The Suicide Squad. Producer Peter Safran previously told ComicBook.com Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to the 2016 Suicide Squad movie, directed by David Ayers, despite sharing cast members and characters, and the difference is reflected in the title. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Not only is the title “Suicide Squad 2” not the title of our film, if there is EVER an extras casting notice for ANY film of mine (& most large films) that lists a real title or any actors in the film, it is almost certainly a FAKE: a scam meant to take your money. Be careful! https://t.co/tXQepIWZrq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 27, 2019

Warner Bros. hired Gunn to write and direct the new film while he was temporarily fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Though Gunn is now back on board the Marvel film, he’ll make The Suicide Squad first.

Gunn’s brother, actor Sean Gunn, told ComicBook.com that he’s read his brother’s script for the film and was impressed. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. Other newcomers to the cast include David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, Steve Agee as King Shark, and Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, and Idris Elba in undisclosed roles.

Are you excited about The Suicide Squad? Let us know in the comments.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.