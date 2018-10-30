‘The Walking Dead’ Actress Cast On ‘Swamp Thing’ As Madame Xanadu

The Walking Dead veteran Jeryl Prescott has been cast in the role of Madame Xanadu in the upcoming Swamp Thing TV series for DC Universe.

Prescott, who played Jacqui on The Walking Dead from 2010 until 2012, also appeared as Golden in several episodes of Sony’s Powers, based on the comic book series by Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the series, Madame Xanadu is a centuries-old sorceress who finds herself reluctantly drawn into battle against the escalating supernatural forces plaguing a small Louisiana town. A blind fortune teller and magical crusader, Xanadu’s heart is in the right place despite her unorthodox methods in the fight against evil.

The series centers on CDC researcher Abby Arcane returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, and develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. As powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.”

Swamp Thing, who was first introduced to DC Comics in the 1970s and 1980s, has had a weird history of making it into live action. Most notably, Wes Craven wrote and directed a 1982 live-action film about the character, which was followed by live-action and animated series in the 1990s.

Despite popping up in animated movies in recent years, there have been several attempts to bring Swamp Thing back into live-action, most notably in the Justice League Dark ensemble film. While the Justice League Dark film still has legs at Warner Bros., there’s no telling what this TV series could mean for Swamp Thing‘s role in that film.

Heck, even an upcoming episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will make a reference to Swamp Thing, which makes some sense given that it was in the pages of Swamp Thing that John Constnatine made his first appearance in comics.

Are you excited to see Swamp Thing make it to the small screen? Let us know what you think in the comments below.