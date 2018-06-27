‘The Walking Dead’ Star Chandler Riggs Wants to Join ‘The Flash’

The Walking Dead alum Chandler Riggs wants to race into the world of superheroes — preferably on his favorite show The Flash.

Asked during his appearance at Fandemic Tour Sacramento over the weekend if he’s starred in any superhero movies, Riggs said, “I wish,” before being asked if he prefers Marvel or DC.

“Honestly, I really like both, but The Flash is one of my favorite shows of all time,” Riggs said. “So I would say something DC.”

“There’s room for you on The Flash,” said panel moderator Clare Kramer of the hit CW television series.

“Yeah, I hope so,” a chuckling Riggs replied. “We’ll see!”

In May, during a visit to Walker Stalker Con Nashville, Riggs admitted he has “no idea” which superhero he wants to play, but reaffirmed he once auditioned for the role of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — a gig eventually won by Tom Holland.

The 18-year-old actor, who also auditioned for the role of a younger Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, told ComicBook.com he “would love to do” big-scale blockbusters.

“It would be awesome, especially now that I have a lot more free time,” Riggs said. “It would be really, really cool.”

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their hopes for Riggs’ jump into the superhero genre, nominating the former Carl Grimes star for a variety of roles across both the Marvel and DC spectrums, including Johnny Storm of the Fantastic Four, Wiccan or Speed of the Young Avengers, and Green Lantern and famed Batman sidekick Robin.

