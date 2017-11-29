There’s a ‘Smallville’ Reference in “Crisis on Earth-X Part 3”

If some of Eobard Thawne’s trash talk in “Crisis on Earth-X” sounded familiar to you, it probably means you watched a lot of Smallville when it was on the air.

That series, which heavily featured Green Arrow (not the same one from the current DC/CW Universe, but still Green Arrow), included an episode in which the Legion of Super-Heroes tried to apply the same logic to Chloe Sullivan that Thawne did to Felicity Smoak tonight.

As he threatens to kill her, Thawne tells Felicity that while The Flash, Green Arrow, and others are well known in the future, recounted as part of an “age of heroes,” Felicity herself is forgotten by history.

In the Smallville episode “Legion,” Chloe Sullivan had been taken over by Brainiac, and members of the Legion of Super-Heroes wanted to kill her in order to eradicate his threat once and for all. While they were unable to justify changing the past, the Legion argued to (a predictably non-receptive) Clark Kent that perhaps the reason Chloe was not remembered by history was that she had died during Brainiac’s attack, before Clark could fully realize his destiny as Superman.

The similarities between Chloe and Felicity — young, blonde IT professionals who became the right hand to superheroes — have been commented on for years, so it might even be a bit of an in-joke.

Interestingly enough, Chloe — who first appeared on Smallville and does not have a long comics history like most characters on The CW — was referenced in a recent episode of Supergirl.

The CW’s DC superhero series will return with their midseason finales next week, beginning with Supergirl at 8 p.m. ET/PT and continuing with The Flash (Tuesday at 8), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Tuesday at 9) and Arrow (Thursday at 9).