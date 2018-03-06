This Is What Ezra Miller’s Flash Costume Might Look Like

Ezra Miller’s Flash is one of the more mysterious points of Zack Snyder’s upcoming Justice League film, but after Warner Bros. opened up a bit more on their recent Justice League set visit, things seem to be coming into focus.

A visual always helps that even more, and courtesy of BossLogic we have a better idea of just how Miller might look in the Flash suit. Compared to his (brief) look in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, BossLogic’s version is a bit sleeker, but still has the armored plating referred to by DC’s costume design team.

In fact, the film suit will have about 148 pieces to it in all. Costume Designer Michael Wilkinson spoke about why the suit is more armored and angular than other takes on the costume.

“Okay, so when Zack and I started talking about Flash, he loved the idea that because this is the first time we’re establishing this character in our cinematic universe, that’s it’s kind of like a prototype suit. He’s discovering his powers, he’s working out what his thing is, and he is testing things. Some things work, some things don’t work. Some things are in development. And so this suit is incredibly beaten up. This is a suit that’s being assembled. If you look this way, that is the full suit how it appears in the movie,” Wilkinson explained. “It’s a prototype suit. It’s something that is designed to protect him when he moves incredibly fast through space. And so we studied aerodynamics and vehicle design. What moves through space the fastest? We have this sense of rigid pieces at the front that deflect towards the back….There’s a sense of a blade like in a plane wing here, and then venting back here. So it all feels very aerodynamic. He’s testing different materials. You can see smooth materials like tech materials. We figured he’s an incredibly smart, resourceful young man.”

Here’s hoping we get to see the real thing soon, but you can see BossLogic’s take in the gallery.