This Is What The Rock Might Look Like As Black Adam

The Rock is incredibly in demand right now in Hollywood, so at times it can be easy to forget about his long in development Shazam project. Granted, he floats reminders out there from time to time, just to let people know it’s actually happening, but maybe one day fans will actually get to see it.

In the meantime, they’ll just have to do with some fantastic what if art and the latest comes from George Evangelista. The talented artist posted his version of a Rock Black Adam on Facebook, and like many, it’s a film he really wants to see.

For more of Evangelista’s work, you can check out his official Facebook page. Artist BossLogic has also crafted his own version of The Rock as Black Adam, which can be found in the gallery below.

As for the film itself, fans got a few more details about the anticipated project from Hiram Garcia, Vice President of Seven Bucks Productions, which is Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s production company.

Garcia said “That whole world of Shazam and Black Adam is filled with so much great potential. Our take on that world is first and foremost about bad ass fun. Movies like that can of course be grounded with real stakes but it doesn’t mean they can’t be a blast,” he says. “That’s the space we always wanted to live in. We have a character in Shazam, a boy in a man’s body, having the ultimate in wish fulfillment that I think all comic book fans and fans in general can appreciate. What if you wake up one day and you can just do all this great stuff? Then on the other side, you have this force of nature who is really anchored by what he lost in his family and he’s bringing that with him throughout this journey. There’s a real grounding there. That combination of Shazam’s youth and enthusiasm while being introduced to a whole new world coupled with the dark history of Black Adam makes for a great dynamic. It allows us to not only have real stakes, real story, and real emotion, but a ton of fun in the process. There’s no reason that there should ever be a version of this story told that’s devoid of that. That’s our goal in doing this: following the path of the films that have been coming out and have done such a good job.”

Fans have long wanted to see Shazam hit the big screen, and hopefully, sooner rather than later they actually will.

Shazam is slated for April 4, 2019.

