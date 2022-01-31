Tim Burton Batman Movies Leaving HBO Max for a Different Streaming Service

There’s a bit of a Batman exodus taking place at HBO Max this week. The four Tim Burton-era Batman films are currently streaming on the WarnerMedia service, but that won’t be the case once Tuesday arrives and the calendar flips to February. Batman (1989), Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman and Robin all unfortunately appeared on HBO Max’s “Last Chance” list for January, meaning that they’ll all be exiting the service’s streaming roster. The good news, however, is that they will be immediately added to a rival streaming service.
The Disney-owned Hulu is getting all four of the aforementioned Batman movies on February 1st. So if you have both HBO Max and Hulu, you’ll still be able to stream the Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and George Clooney Batman films, you’ll just need to change where you go to stream them.
In addition to the four original Batman movies, there are quite a few other titles heading to Hulu on February 1st. You can check the full list of new arrivals below!
Your Attention Please – Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef: Complete Season 18
1984
A Better life
The Accused
AIRPLANE!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Black Swan
Borat
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire (1987)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
MCLINTOCK! (Producer’s Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can’t Jump
You Again
Are you going to be checking out the Batman films once they move to Hulu? Let us know in the comments!