Tim Burton Batman Movies Leaving HBO Max for a Different Streaming Service

There’s a bit of a Batman exodus taking place at HBO Max this week. The four Tim Burton-era Batman films are currently streaming on the WarnerMedia service, but that won’t be the case once Tuesday arrives and the calendar flips to February. Batman (1989), Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and Batman and Robin all unfortunately appeared on HBO Max’s “Last Chance” list for January, meaning that they’ll all be exiting the service’s streaming roster. The good news, however, is that they will be immediately added to a rival streaming service.

The Disney-owned Hulu is getting all four of the aforementioned Batman movies on February 1st. So if you have both HBO Max and Hulu, you’ll still be able to stream the Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, and George Clooney Batman films, you’ll just need to change where you go to stream them.

In addition to the four original Batman movies, there are quite a few other titles heading to Hulu on February 1st. You can check the full list of new arrivals below!

Your Attention Please – Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Top Chef: Complete Season 18

1984

A Better life

The Accused

AIRPLANE!

Ali

Almost Famous

The Ambassador

Apartment Troubles

Arctic

Arthur Christmas

The Bank Job

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Beautiful Creatures

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Black Swan

Borat

Broken Arrow

The Bronze

Casualties of War

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cousins

Crocodile Dundee

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Date Movie

Domestic Disturbance

The Doors

El Dorado

Fight Club

First Daughter

The Flintstones

The French Connection

The Glass Castle

Glory

Hamburger Hill

He Got Game

Hitch

House of the Dead

Hustle and Heat

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

The January Man

Jingle All the Way

John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid

Liar

Life or Something Like It

Lucky

Major League

Man on Fire (1987)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

MCLINTOCK! (Producer’s Cut)

Mirrors

Miss Bala

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Narc

Nightmare Alley

The One

Oscar

The Other Guys

Patriot Games

Planet 51

Real Genius

The Ring Two

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary’s Baby

Roxanne

Safe

Seven Pounds

Small Soldiers

Snow Day

The Sons of Katie Elder

Step Up

The Stepfather

Stick It

Striking Distance

Summer Rental

Swing Vote

Terms of Endearment

That Thing You Do!

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Turbulence

Universal Soldier: The Return

Water for Elephants

Whiplash

White Men Can’t Jump

You Again

Are you going to be checking out the Batman films once they move to Hulu? Let us know in the comments!