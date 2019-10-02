Timothee Chalamet Thinks Robert Pattinson’s Batman Is Going to Be Awesome

Earlier this year, Warner Bros. confirmed that Robert Pattinson would, in fact, be the next actor to suit up as Batman for Matt Reeves upcoming The Batman film. The announcement ended months of rumors, speculation, and even fan debate about who would be the new Dark Knight. Since then various actors and other celebrities have shared their support for the casting and now that list includes someone who fans had once suggested they’d like to see in the role — Timothée Chalamet. The actor told Variety that he thinks his The King co-star is going to be “awesome” as the hero.

Speaking with the outlet at the premiere of The King, Chalamet had nothing but positive things to say about Pattinson and the upcoming The Batman and even noted that he thinks that the film and Pattinson’s portrayal of the character will be “fresh”.

“I think it’s going to be awesome. I think it’s going to be awesome,” Chalamet said. “You know, I think it’s going to be great. Greg Fraser, an Australian DP, he did Dune, he’s shooting the new Batman so it’s going to be awesome. I just know it’s going to be fresh, I don’t know in what direction, but I think it’s going to be a great new thing.”

Late last year, while the role of Batman was still in flux, fans on the internet had suggested Chalamet might be an option for the role, something the actor laughed off at the time but did reveal that he is a fan of Batman. His being a fan of the character also led him to reveal that if there was ever a chance to play Batman’s sidekick, Robin, he might not be averse to that idea.

“I grew up – you can ask my mum, who’s here – people in the elevator would ask me when I was five-years-old, ‘What’s your name?’ and I would say Robin,” he said. “Actually every director steered away from putting Robin [in a movie] — well, actually Zack Snyder had a flashback of Robin, but it was like three seconds and I don’t even know if it was Robin by name but they’ve steered away from it because it’s hard to do dramatically or something, and I … I’m not averse to those universes.”

The Batman will reportedly go back to the early days of the Dark Knight’s career fighting crime in Gotham City. Reeves has stated the film is influenced by the classic Batman: Year One comic book story, but it will not be a straight adaptation of any particular comic book storyline.

“Year One is one of the many comic books that I love. We are definitely not doing Year One,” Reeves said. “It’s just exciting to be focused very specifically on a tale that is defining for him and very personal to him. Obviously, we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that. We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

