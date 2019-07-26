Titans Actress Anna Diop Shares New Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Video, Teases Premiere

The new season of Titans is upon us, with the flagship series of the DC Universe set to return this fall. Fans at San Diego Comic-Con who attended the streaming service’s showcase were treated to the first look at Titans Season 2. But the rest of us? Not so lucky.

Thankfully we have Starfire actress Anna Diop and her co-star Conor Leslie, who plays Wonder Girl, to get us hyped for the new episodes with their own teasers. The two took to social media to tease filming on the new season, revealing they have a long day of work ahead of them to bring these new episodes to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a lot of expectations for the new season of Titans, especially after the last season wrapped up prematurely in order to facilitate a cliffhanger ending with Dick Grayson turning evil. So if Diop is teasing an amazing episode, fans should get excited.

While it was disappointing to see the series end an episode shy of officially bringing the Titans together, that likely means Season 2 will kick off with an explosion. But it couldn’t happen without showcasing the journey the former Robin was making after leaving Batman’s side.

Showrunner Greg Walker explained that while the first season introduced all four core members of the super team, Grayson’s journey was the anchor that had to have a big payoff, revealing why that Batman episode was so necessary.

“I think one of the things that most intrigued me and brought me to Titans was this idea of depicting Dick Grayson and his journey as Robin in a very emotional and psychologically grounded way,” said Walker, explaining why they decided to end with a cliffhanger. “I liked it both thematically and I liked it from a cliffhanger point of view, and I liked that it focused, in many ways, back to where we started with the Dick-Rachel story. It felt very focused and sharp and made you want to know how you’re going to pull him back from the brink of disaster, as it were.”

Walker went on to explain that the original Season 1 finale will play a big part in kicking off Season 2.

“We’ve started in on another episode that will finalize the Trigon story, and it felt like it needed to do two things: end one season and launch another,” Walker added. “We got really excited about the way to launch a new season with that episode and pitched it to our partners at DC and Warner Brothers, and they signed on. We shot a piece that we’re going to use, and then we’re going to incorporate it into where we want to launch the new season.”

Titans Season 2 premieres on DC Universe on September 6th.