‘Titans’ Casting Breakdown Might Hint at Lex Luthor

As DC Universe gears up for production on the second season of their flagship series, we already know quite a bit about the new episodes of Titans.

The first season ended with a post-credits scene that teased the arrival of Superboy and Krypto. And now we know the show will be sticking close to the continuity established by DC Comics, as we might get one of Superman’s classic villains on screen.

According to a new character breakdown for the series obtained by Geeks Worldwide, a description popped up for a newcomer labeled “Dax”:

“Mercurial and unpredictable, Dax delights in the element of surprise. Awkward and unpopular as a young boy, he insulated himself from others and developed masterful skills of manipulation. This led to a successful career as a criminal, where he had a unique ability to catch the enemy off-guard with his unassuming nature. Having spent many years in prison for his crimes, Dax is thrilled by the opportunity to get back to work and create chaos for his foes.”

Luthor’s appearance was teased last year, when executive producer Geoff Johns said the series would likely follow the storylines he created for his fan-favorite run on the Teen Titans comic books — including a storyline that established Superboy as a clone of Superman and Lex Luthor.

“I pitched [Dan DiDio] the Superboy/Lex Luthor thing — which we’ll get to [on Titans] eventually,” Johns said at San Diego Comic-Con.

It sounds like the plans for Season 2 of Titans is coming together nicely. Showrunner Greg Walker teased what fans can expect with the coming of Superboy in the new episodes.

“It’s still brewing,” Walker replied. “What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test. You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character, and are really interesting for Conner.”

Titans Season 2 is scheduled to begin filming soon, though it does not yet have a release date on DC Universe just yet. Fans can watch the first season of the series now on the streaming service.

