Robin Reveals Why He Left Batman in New ‘Titans’ Clip

Budding solo crimefighter Robin (Brenton Thwaites) reveals his reasoning for leaving Batman behind in a new Titans clip released through IGN.

"He was a hero to me. I admired him at first. But I had to walk away," says acrobat-turned-superhero Dick Grayson. "I was becoming too much like him." The Dark Knight's protégé is seen violently dispatching a pack of thugs, launching into his brutal attack by declaring "f— Batman."

The declaration emerged as a way for Grayson to distance himself from his former partner — and for Titans to distance itself from Batman.

"It's a show that isn't about Batman, and I think it's important for people to know that and maybe not be disappointed that they're not going to see Batman jumping from the ceiling and beating up a hundred guys, because it's not Batman, it's a story about the Titans, essentially. I feel like 'F— Batman' says that in two words," Thwaites told EW.

Thwaites said the line added a punch to the scene and added a "real exclamation mark," with Robin's now-famous line "[setting] the tone for the whole show."

With Grayson having distanced himself from Bruce Wayne, he's surprised to learn there's a new Robin: a rough, swagger-filled Jason Todd (Curran Walters).

"What I really love about [Jason] as a character is the unbridled sense of self that he has — there's a lack of... maybe self-awareness, but for sure self-consciousness in terms of how he comports himself and how he moves through the world," showrunner Greg Walker told IGN.

"He's completely seemingly unaffected by darkness — he kind of embraces it or walks right through it. He's a breath of fresh air and that's what I love about him, he's got a punk rock, no-holds-barred attitude that's massively unburdened. There's a lot of energy that comes with that."

Dealing with the replacement Robin comes as the future Nightwing works to sort himself out, with this Dick Grayson being "more violent" and "struggling more than I think people are used to," said executive producer Geoff Johns.

In partnering with new allies Raven (Teagan Croft), Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), and Starfire (Anna Diop), Robin is "really gonna be able to start acknowledging [what his life with Batman did to him]."

Titans premieres October 12th exclusively on DC Universe, with subsequent new episodes arriving weekly on Fridays.