‘Titans’ DC Universe Release Window and Synopsis Revealed

This morning, DC Entertainment provided fans with their first serious look ahead at DC Universe, their all-in-one service tying streaming video and digital comics as one direct-to-consumer package.

Among the revelations was an official synopsis and release window for Titans, the live-action series understood to be DC Universe’s flagship, featuring characters like Robin/Nightwing and Starfire, who will make her live-action debut.

“DC Universe is so much more than a streaming service. It’s a welcoming place for everyone to immerse themselves in their own level of DC fandom, with the epic characters, stories, and experiences they have come to expect from DC,” said Jim Lee, chief creative officer and publisher, DC Entertainment, in a statement. “We are investing in and creating original, high-quality shows including the new Titans series, and curating the most beloved nostalgic content, while at the same time elevating the comic reading experience to new heights. Nothing this robust has ever been offered to fans before.”

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.

Titans is coming to the DC Universe app in late 2018, making it the first original program released for the service. Doom Patrol, which spins out of Titans, will join Swamp Thing and the animated series Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders in releasing in 2019.

An assortment of DC’s superhero films will also be available at launch for exclusive viewing windows, including all four original Superman movies and classic TV shows remastered in HD which include, Batman: The Animated Series and the original Wonder Woman series. The service will feature a selection of epic animated movies including, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Green Lantern: First Flight, and Wonder Woman.

So far it does not appear any TV series currently on the air for other networks, or theatrical movies from DC’s current crop of interconnected superhero epics, will appear on the service — although Constantine, the NBC series that introduced Matt Ryan’s version of the character, is featured in the service’s sizzle reel, suggesting that it will be included. Ryan will bring his version of John Constantine to DC’s Legends of Tomorrow next season.