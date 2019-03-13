‘Titans’ Star Brenton Thwaites Rocks Nightwing Hair Ahead of Season 2

The sophomore season of Titans has yet to officially become a reality, but it looks like one of the show’s stars is already getting into character in a pretty great way.

In recent days, a photo of Brenton Thwaites, who plays Dick Grayson on the DC Universe series, has made the rounds online. As people have been quick to point out, Thwaites’ haircut is much fuller than what he sported in the show’s first season, and happens to mirror the hairdo most commonly associated with Nightwing.

Granted, the photo is reportedly of Thwaites filming an upcoming project called I Met a Girl, so there’s no telling if he will sport the hairdo in Titans’ sophomore season. But with the haircut and the Robin sweatshirt, the photo has certainly been delighting those who are fans of Thwaites’ portrayal.

The second season of Titans will bring about new changes for its ensemble, after the earth-shattering events of Season 1.

“When we meet Dick Grayson in Titans, it’s very much the canon of what Marv [Wolfman] and George [Perez] did.” co-creator Geoff Johns said in a previous interview. “This is after he’s obviously split from Batman, if that wasn’t clear enough, and why he did and what happened.”

“There’s a story to be told in the series. Dick Grayson is really trying to find a new place in the world — a new spot, a new life, just like all the other Titans are. They’re all lost, and they find one another to form this surrogate family.” Johns continued. “[Teen Titans] was, for its time, very controversial. It pushed the envelope really, really hard. We wanted to do a show that did the same thing.”

The first season of Titans is available to stream. Titans‘ spinoff series, Doom Patrol, currently debuts new episodes on Fridays on DC Universe.