New ‘Titans’ Promo Reveals Wonder Girl’s Magic Lasso

The latest promo for Titans provides fans plenty more teases of Wonder Girl suiting up, as we finally get a glimpse of Donna Troy in action with her trademark weapon the Lasso of Persuasion.

The preview for next week’s tenth episode, titled “Koriand’r,” shows Starfire attacking her allies after regaining her memories. Donna defends her friend Dick Grayson, using the Lasso to combat Kori and gains a fan in Beast Boy in the process. Take a look at the promo above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some superhero series on television sometimes dance around their ties to a greater universe, Titans has embraced its connection to DC Comics lore by mentioning Batman, Wonder Woman, and the Justice League with frequency.

Donna Troy’s use of the lasso harkens back to actress Conor Leslie‘s tease to ComicBook.com a couple weeks ago, when she revealed that fans could expect more Wonder Girl teases in the future.

“I will say that you will definitely see Wonder Girl peek through,” said Leslie. “You will see elements of her come out. We’re seeing Donna in her photographer gear. Dick [Grayson] didn’t show up and she wasn’t wearing her suit all of the sudden. I think fans are going to want to know when we’ll see little peeks of Wonder Girl, and we will see it in the next episode — and some of her accessories.”

The actress said that her on-screen character is taking a lot of cues from the source material, and that fans of the Teen Titans comics will be satisfied with future episodes of the series.

“It’s tricky because I don’t know, part of me, when I look at where she’s been in the last few years… I feel like where were going with Donna is honoring some story lines, but we’re creating one,” Leslie said. “We know that [Wonder Woman] has taken her from the burning building, that’s established in this episode. There’s some stuff with her origin that I would like to explore, but I don’t think I can say that because it’s referencing the last episode. There’s not one that’s sticking out in my head right now, honestly, but I think I’d like to see a hybrid of old school Donna and [DC Rebirth] Donna. That too is just so badass. But we’ll see.”

Fans can see Donna Troy next in the upcoming episode of Titans, which airs every Friday on DC Universe.