‘Titans’ Reveals First Look at Jason Todd in Costume

Titans will be introducing the character of Jason Todd into live-action, but it will also be showing Todd as Robin, and now we know what that will look like.

New photos from the anticipated project have been revealed by IGN, and both photos feature Brenton Thwaites and Dick Grayson confronting the new Robin in town Jason Todd, who is played by Curran Walters. The first photo shows both Robins face to face, and as far as Todd’s costume it is pretty much the exact same suit as Grayson’s.

The second photo shows the two standing side by side looking off screen at something, so it is unknown if they will team up at this point or if someone is just interrupting their argument. There’s a great deal of tension between the two characters, and as showrunner Greg Walker explains, some of that comes from their very different personalities and approaches to the role of Robin.

“What I really love about [Jason] as a character is the unbridled sense of self that he has – there’s a lack of… maybe self-awareness, but for sure self-consciousness in terms of how he comports himself and how he moves through the world,” Walker said. “He’s completely seemingly unaffected by darkness – he kind of embraces it or walks right through it. He’s a breath of fresh air and that’s what I love about him, he’s got a punk rock, no-holds-barred attitude that’s massively unburdened. There’s a lot of energy that comes with that.”

“It’s kind of like one of those classic covers of the books, original versus number 2, and in many ways, you really see that [in the photos]. This encapsulates the tension, the energy between these two guys. It’s like running into your ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend, minus the sexual tension,” Walker laughed. “You get to watch Dick Grayson struggle when he sees another Robin and how that Robin is different and has a different relationship with ‘dad.’ And the second child gets away with stuff the first child would never get away with in a family, and ours is really a family show.”

For Grayson, another sticking point will be Todd’s relationship with Batman, one that is very different from his.

“The whole thing is a study in contrasts between the two Robins and the the ways that they were raised, or how the shadow – or lack of shadow – hangs over the two of them individually,” Walker said. “It’s so frustrating to see someone who isn’t bothered by someone else the way you are… like, ‘how are you not bothered by that? Why doesn’t that screw you up?’ There’s something confusing and challenging and unsettling about that for Dick.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Raven), Anna Diop (Starfire/Koriand’r), Lindsey Gort (Amy Rohrbach), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), April Bowlby (Elasti-Girl), Jake Michaels (Cliff Steele), Seamus Dever, Bruno Bichir, and Dwain Murphy (Negative Man).

Titans will debut on the DC Universe streaming service on Oct. 12th.