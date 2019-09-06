Titans Reveals First Look at Trigon’s Demonic Form

Fans were delivered a sizable tease of Trigon in the season 1 finale of Titans, and now the time has finally come to reveal the powerful foe in the flesh. Fans have seen the human form of Trigon before in that finale, as he was brought into this world by Raven and proceeded to take over Dick Grayson as the season came to a close, but as fans will see in the season 2 premiere, that isn’t the full version of Trigon, and we now know what the villain looks like after he’s absorbed the power he needs. Spoilers incoming for Titans season 2 episode 1 Trigon, so only read on if you’ve already watched the full episode.

So early on we see the human form of Trigon continue to hunt down Raven and her lone remaining ally in the house Beast Boy, as they run from a possessed Grayson. Trigon then allows the rest of the Titans to enter the house and one by one possesses them too. They are able to take down Beast Boy and then Raven as well, and that’s when Trigon rips out Raven’s heart and it slowly whittles down into a red crystal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That power then allows him to transform into his true self, becoming the red demon we know from the comics, complete with four eyes, horns, and hooves. His hands are also quite large, with long talons forming at the nails, and his voice changes to a much deeper and rather creepy tone.

He’s quite a bit taller than the other Titans too and has armored gauntlets on his arms, and everywhere he walks death follows, including all the grass, plant life, and trees along his path.

You can check out what he looks like in the images above.

Titans season 2 stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, Curran Walter, Conor Leslie, Joshua Orpin, and Esai Morales. You can find the official descriptions below.

“In season two, following the aftermath of their encounter with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision in their new home at Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd (new series regular CURRAN WALTERS) train together to hone their hero abilities and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove (new series regulars ALAN RITCHSON and MINKA KELLY) and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl (new series regular CONOR LESLIE). Although these original Titans attempt to transition into a regular life, when old enemies resurface everyone must come together to take care of unfinished business. And as this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent (new series regular JOSHUA ORPIN) and Rose Wilson (new series regular CHELSEA ZHANG) – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke (new series regular ESAI MORALES) brings to light the sins of the old Titans which threaten to tear this new Titans family apart once more.”

Titans season 2’s big premiere is available on DC Universe right now, and let us know what you think of the first episode in the comments or by hitting me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Titans!