Titans Reveals New Look at Superboy, Deathstroke, and Ravager

Titans season 2 is officially here, and while the first episode gives us a look at new characters like Deathstroke and Bruce Wayne, it does not give us a look at other big additions to the season like Superboy, Ravager, and of course Krypto. It also doesn’t show Deathstroke in costume, though we do get to see the costume in Wilson’s old base of operations. Thankfully we did get new looks at all those characters in a new promotional image from DC Universe, which includes each one (sans Bruce Wayne) side by side. You can check out the new image below (via Reddit).

The image starts out with Deathstroke holding his trusty sword and ready for a fight. The up-close angle shows off the small details in his armor, gauntlets, and that iconic helmet, and we can’t wait to see him debut in the suit in the show. Next up is Ravager, who is sporting an eyepatch similar to her father and that white hair. She’s in more casual clothes, as she is not yet wearing a costume similar to her father’s. We’re not sure if that will actually happen throughout the season, but here’s hoping it does.

After that, we have Conner Kent, who is rocking the black shirt and red Superman symbol from the comics. He’s probably the most comic accurate new addition, and along with Krypto was teased at the end of season 1. Speaking of Krypto, he makes up the fourth slot, and while he doesn’t have his red cape, he does have a necklace and is probably just as deadly with or without a cape, so watch when you approach.

You can check out the full image above.

Titans season 2 stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson, Curran Walter, Conor Leslie, Joshua Orpin, and Esai Morales. You can find the official descriptions below.

“In season two, following the aftermath of their encounter with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision in their new home at Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd (new series regular CURRAN WALTERS) train together to hone their hero abilities and work together as a team. They are joined by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove (new series regulars ALAN RITCHSON and MINKA KELLY) and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl (new series regular CONOR LESLIE). Although these original Titans attempt to transition into a regular life, when old enemies resurface everyone must come together to take care of unfinished business. And as this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent (new series regular JOSHUA ORPIN) and Rose Wilson (new series regular CHELSEA ZHANG) – learn to co-exist, the arrival of Deathstroke (new series regular ESAI MORALES) brings to light the sins of the old Titans which threaten to tear this new Titans family apart once more.”

Titans season 2's big premiere is available on DC Universe right now