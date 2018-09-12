‘Titans’: First Official Photos From DC Universe Series Premiere Released

The highly-anticipated DC Universe streaming service is set to launch in just a few short days, which means we’re only a month away from the premiere of its flagship original series, Titans. To celebrate the milestone, Warner Bros. Television has released a slew of photos from the debut episode.
While there are several characters set to appear in the Titans series, the new photos make it seem as though only three members of the team will be featured in the premiere. Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Raven (Teagan Croft), and Starfire (Anna Diop) are all heavily featured in the first wave of official images.
From the look of things, the stories of Dick and Raven are tied together pretty early on. Several photos depict the two characters together, likely on the run from something dangerous. Starfire has her own issues to deal with in what looks to be a completely separate locale.
These photos also hint at Dick Grayson’s dark past, depicting the death of his parents, otherwise known as The Flying Graysons.
There are 19 new Titans images in all, and you can check out the entire gallery below!
Robin in Action
F— Batman
Victory for Robin
Rachel, aka Raven
Classic Raven Hood
Starfire
Starfire Taking Names
Wrecked.
Dick Grayson
Teaming Up
Protective Dick Grayson
Dangers Lurks in the Shadows
More Powerful Than She Lets on
Overlooking the City
Getaway Car
Raven’s on Her Own
On the Ground!
The Flying Graysons
Orphaned