‘Titans’ Throws Major Shade at Deadpool in New Promo

Throughout Deadpool 2, the fourth wall-breaking Wade Wilson spends plenty of time taking shots at various DC Comics properties. In one of the more memorable lines from the film, which was featured in multiple trailers and TV spots, Deadpool famously told Cable, “You’re so dark! You sure you’re not from the DC Universe?”

While he was surely referring to the film universe, and movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, there’s a new DC Universe in town. The company’s exclusive streaming service, which is home to the upcoming Titans TV series, has been titled DC Universe, and it’s firing back at Deadpool with some jokes of its own.

In this exclusive new promo for the debut season of Titans, the newly-launched DC Universe calls out Deadpool, throwing his own bit back at him.

The promo begins with Deadpool’s quote, “So dark…you sure you’re not from the DC Universe?” The quote is attributed to “D. Pool, American Philosopher.” After a shot of the dark, gritty tone of the new Titans series, DC fires back with its own quote.

“To that we say… Suck it, Mr. Pool.” reads the excerpt. The text is then signed, “With Love, the DC Universe.”

Of course, this isn’t the only time DC properties have gone to war with Deadpool. Earlier this year, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies used its villain, Deathstroke, to make plenty of jokes at Wade Wilson’s expense. Given that Deathstroke and Deadpool are fairly similar, it wasn’t all that hard to do.

Not only does this promo serve as a joke, but it also does resonate with the overall tone of Titans, which is much darker and more violent than any other DC show that has come before it.

Titans premieres on DC Universe this Friday, October 12th.