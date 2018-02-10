‘Titans’: Beast Boy and Raven Stars Share Set Photo

Production continues to roll on DC’s first live-action series for their upcoming streaming service, bringing one of their most cherished comic series to life.

Actors Teagan Croft and Ryan Potter, who will star as Beast Boy and Raven respectively on Titans, posed for a photo posted on social media. The two appear to be in character despite no cameras rolling, as Beast Boy’s jubilant nature is contrasted with Raven’s sardonic demeanor. Check it out in the photo below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s no word yet on when fans can expect to get their first look at the two characters as they’ll appear in the new series, but Warner Bros. has been releasing a steady stream of teases for the upcoming show.

Fans got to see Brenton Thwaites in costume as Robin a couple of months ago, and he’s posted photos to his own social media accounts from the set.

There was also a photo of Alan Ritchson and Minka Kelly as Hawk & Dove, who are likely to play a prominent role in the series.

It will be interesting to see just how the production approaches Beast Boy and Raven and how accurate to the source material their characters will be. Will Potter be covered in green body paint and prosthetic hair? Will Croft wear a cowl that constantly shrouds her in shadows?

Filming on Titans seems to be moving steadily, especially after the news that Doom Patrol will appear in the new series. DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns penned the script for the fifth episode of the series and posted the cover page to social media.

The episode’s title is simply “The Doom Patrol,” a strong indicator that the weird team will be making their live-action debut on Titans. It seems like the series will strongly play into its comic book lore, referencing many other heroes and villains who have yet to appear in movies or TV shows. That particular episode will be directed by John Fawcett.

There’s no word yet on when Titans will premiere or when Warner Bros. plans to debut their new streaming service. But when it does, Titans will be joined by the long-awaited third season of Young Justice, subtitled “Outsiders,” as well as an animated Harley Quinn series. Rumors have pegged the shows possibly premiering in late 2018 or early 2019.