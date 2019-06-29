Titans: Anna Diop Reveals Starfire’s New Hairstyle for Season 2

Even before the first season of DC Universe‘s Titans debuted Anna Diop‘s Starfire came under a lot of fire (pun not intended) for her appearance. Introduced with curly magenta-red hair and a wardrobe that can really only be described as club and party wear, a lot was made of the look that largely quieted down once the series debuted and Diop’s portrayal of Starfire quickly shined as one of the more compelling aspects of the season. But, going into Season 2, Starfire is getting a more comics accurate look complete with a much sleeker hairstyle and now Diop is giving fans their best look yet.

In a short video shared to Instagram, Diop shows off the new hairdo. It’s still a bright, pink-toned red, but it’s sleeker this time around, straighter with big loose curls worked in, a look far closer to how Starfire is portrayed in comics. Check out the new ‘do in the video below.

View this post on Instagram 💋 A post shared by Anna Diop (@the_annadiop) on Jun 27, 2019 at 1:33pm PDT

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this new hairstyle. Back in April, Diop shared a stunning photo of herself set for Season 2 that featured a similar hairstyle as well as a purple-toned jacket. It’s not entirely clear if that jacket is part of Starfire’s new Season 2 look, though it is similar in tone and texture to the costume Starfire was wearing in leaked photos from the series’ original Season 1 finale. That episode never made it to air — the season concluded at 11 episodes instead of 12 — but showrunner Greg Walker did tell MTV News earlier this year that some aspects of the original finale will end up coming into play in Season 2 — perhaps even the costuming.

“We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the premiere],” Walker said. “We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand’r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chella Man and (Jericho).

Titans season 2 debuts later this year on DC Universe.

