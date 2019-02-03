‘Titans’ Season 2 Filming Dates Revealed

Finally, after the first season ended with that shocking cliffhanger, DC Universe is getting back to work on new episodes of Titans.

A new update from IATSE 873, the trade union for technical workers in the film and television industry, indicates that production will begin on Season 2 of Titans on March 20th in Toronto. Filming will continue until September 9th.

This lines up with the rumor we heard from Hollywood North, which pointed toward that window in their report last month.

The season will pick up right after the events of the Season 1 finale, when Trigon forced Dick Grayson into a vision where he killed his former mentor Batman. Embracing his darkness, Rachel Roth is forced to recognize the evil of her father and how he’s affected her surrogate family.

The episode was crafted during the season, and the original plans for the Season 1 finale were pushed back. Series showrunner Greg Walker spoke with MTV News about their original plans and revealed if they would come back for Season 2.

“A version of that, yes,” said Walker. “We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the premiere]. We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it.”

It remains to be seen if Trigon will continue to play a role in Titans beyond the plans for the Season 2 premiere, but fans can expect an epic confrontation.

“Yeah. It’s really fun to be able to know where we’re going to go with it,” Walker added. “We’re going to also use [the Season 2 premiere] to launch a new villain, and because Trigon’s role in canon is so huge, we felt like we really needed to give him a really big episode, the kind you can launch a season with.”

As Walker intimated, we’re likely to see the introduction of Deathstroke and his extended family early on, with characters like Jericho and Ravager likely to play major roles in the season as well.

And the post-credits scene teased that fans should expect Superboy to enter the fray.

“What I can say is that we still want to take the same dimensionalized and psychologically grounded approach that we do with the other characters and apply that same pressure to Conner Kent and see what shakes out when you put a character like that through that test,” Walker told Entertainment Weekly. “You know, questions of identity, questions of powers, questions of your place in the universe. These are all questions that are interesting for any kind of Superman character, and are really interesting for Conner.”

There’s no word on when Titans Season 2 will premiere on DC Universe.