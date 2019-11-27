DC’s Titans Fans Are Going Nuts Over Nightwing’s Butt in Finale

DC Universe’s Titans is coming to the end of season 2 this week, and as you can guess from the title of the finale episode, “Nightwing”, we’ve finally arrived at the long-awaited transformation of Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) into Nightwing. DC made the debut of the Nightwing costume into all-out PR event, but the preview for the episode showed off what Thwaites truly looks like in full Nightwing garb. DC fans have generally been impressed with this DC Universe version of Nightwing – but apparently, they’re even more impressed with how Brenton Thwaites looks in it!

Nightwing’s butt has already growing into a trend on social media, days before Titans’ season 2 finale has even aired! Scroll below to see just how thirsty DC fans are to see the debut of the Nightwing butt in Titans:

Look, it is undeniable that the cast of Titans has put in the work to achieve truly superheroic physiques. Brenton Thwaites is definitely been fit as can be in his portrayal of Dick Grayson, which has helped the former Robin’s action scenes truly stand out. Of course the credit can’t be limited to just Thwaites: his co-stars Minka Kelly (Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy) and the others, have all shown off buff and beautiful bods both on-camera and off, with personal training videos of their intensiveTitans workout regiments. They should rightfully be commended for their efforts – and celebrated for the results.

As for the scene depicted above: Titans season 2 has followed a story arc that connects the Original Titans team to this new iteration, as we learn how the team’s first encounter with Slade Wilson / Deathstroke the Terminator, and how the dark results of that conflict resulted in the death of death of Deathstroke’s son, Jericho. Slade has been exacting his vengeance on Dick for re-forming the Titans, thereby violating Deathstroke’s order that the team should forever remain disbanded. Now it’s come down to the final battle with Slade, and Dick is embracing his own identity and power as Nightwing, to finish that fight for good.

Titans season 2 finale streams Friday on DC Universe.