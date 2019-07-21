Titans Season 2 Release Date Revealed at SDCC

DC Universe’s Titans shook up the comic book TV world when it debuted last year, and now we know when it will return. During DC Universe’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Titans’ sophomore season will premiere on Friday, September 6th.

The new season will follow the ongoing adventures of Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), Starfire (Anna Diop), Raven (Teagan Croft), and Beast Boy (Ryan Potter), after they were brought together by supernatural forces last season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re cannibalizing some of the stuff from Episode 12 [for the premiere].” showrunner Greg Walker explained at the end of Season 1. “We thought it was such a good cliffhanger at the end of 11, and we wanted to go for an even bigger, better Season 2 opener. We had a big idea, and our friends at DC bought it.”

“It’s really fun to be able to you know where we’re going to go with it,” Walker added. “We’re going to also use [the Season 2 premiere] to launch a new villain, and because Trigon’s role in canon is so huge, we felt like we really needed to give him a really big episode, the kind you can launch a season with.”

This time around, the show will introduce quite a lot of new characters into their orbit, including Superboy (Joshua Orpin), Deathstroke (Esai Morales), Jericho (Chella Man), Ravager (Chelsea Zhang), Mercy Graves (Natalie Gumede), and Aqualad (Drew Van Acker). Jason Todd (Curran Walters), Donna Troy (Connor Leslie), Hawk (Alan Ritchson), and Dove (Minka Kelly) will also be returning.

And of course, there’s the Batman (Iain Glen) of it all to deal with.

Considering the impact that Titans‘ first trailer had at last SDCC – with the now-infamous “F*ck Batman” line – it will be interesting to see what this new seasons brings.

“When we meet Dick Grayson in Titans, it’s very much the canon of what Marv [Wolfman] and George [Perez] did.” co-creator Geoff Johns said in a previous interview. “This is after he’s obviously split from Batman, if that wasn’t clear enough, and why he did and what happened.”

“There’s a story to be told in the series. Dick Grayson is really trying to find a new place in the world — a new spot, a new life, just like all the other Titans are. They’re all lost, and they find one another to form this surrogate family.” Johns continued. “[Teen Titans] was, for its time, very controversial. It pushed the envelope really, really hard. We wanted to do a show that did the same thing.”

Are you excited to see Titans Season 2 make its debut? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!