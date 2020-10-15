Titans Season 3 Begins Filming, First Look Revealed

✖

Production on the third season of Titans, the DC Universe series that is headed to HBO Max, has begun and thanks to some behind-the-scenes photos from day one of filming we're getting our first look as well. On Instagram, cinematographer Boris Mojsovski shared two photos that, while they don't reveal any major secrets or information about the new season of the DCTV series reveals that work is underway, something that seems almost a bit unreal given how dramatically the entertainment landscape has changed due to COVID-19, something Mojsovski himself seemed to acknowledge in his caption: "Titans Season 3 Day 1. Yup. For real."

Both of the photos Mojsovski shared have a bit of a darker tone to them in terms of lighting which is not only very much the visual aesthetic of the show, but also feels right at home with how things ended in Season 2. The season ended with two major deaths -- Deathstroke, which prompted an awkward body-sharing situation for his son Jericho and daughter Rose Wilson, and one of the Titans' own, Donna Troy/Wonder Girl -- but also saw the remaining Titans come together as a team. While things ended in a somewhat grim place, series showrunner Greg Walker told fans at DC FanDome in September that the third season of the series will be more optimistic.

"This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically," Walker explained. "I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand'r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), and Chella Man (Jericho).

Season 3 of Titans does not yet have a release date. Seasons 1 and 2 of the series will land on HBO Max on November 1st.