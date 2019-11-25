Titans Take on Deathstroke in Season 2 Finale Promo Art

Ever since the original series began to air on the DC Universe streaming service, fans have been eager to see just how Dick Grayson’s transformation into Nightwing would happen on the new series Titans. And after the plans were delayed from the first season, changing the finale and ending it earlier than expected, we’ll finally get to see how it all goes down in the upcoming second season finale. But Nightwing won’t be alone in his battle against Deathstroke; he’ll have the aid of many heroes including Raven, Starfire, Beast Boy, Superboy, Ravager, Hawk, Dove, Wonder Girl, and Robin.

A brand new piece of promo art shows all of these heroes converging on Deathstroke, and it looks like they still need help in their efforts to take down the assassin who killed Aqualad — and possibly Jericho as well. Check it out below:

Deathstroke has been the most dangerous foe the Titans have faced thus far on the series, even more powerful than Raven’s demonic father Trigon. Dick Grayson actor Brenton Thwaites spoke about Deathstroke’s impact on the series during a previous interview with ComicBook.

“I think it’s important to see him as a real threat, and the builds that he has in season two is one filled with death and evil. That’s necessary for us to see, because essentially we have a whole journey where Dick reaches rock bottom, the Titans split up, and we need to see that he’s not going to knock around.”

Deathstroke forces Grayson and the rest of the Titans to look at themselves and decide what kind of heroes they want to be.

“He’s someone who in the blink of an eye would kill, can kill us all. I think in that scene it’s another example of how Dick has underestimated and under-prepared for meeting an enemy, and it’s not very like him,” Thwaites further explained. “He poses the question of why is he making these irrational decisions? I think the answer is that he’s, and I already said it, he’s branching out on his own. He’s trying to be a better version of Batman, and he’s failing, and essentially throughout the season, realizes that he needs help.”

The series finale of Titans will debut this Friday on the DC Universe streaming service.