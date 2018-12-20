‘Titans’ Season Finale Reveals Robin and Dove’s Child

The finale of Titans will feature Dick Grayson going up against his former mentor, with Batman finally making his big debut on the DC Universe series.

But while the Dark Knight has seemingly lost his way, going on a killing spree and terrorizing the villains of Gotham City, the former Robin seems to be at peace. New photos from the upcoming episode indicate that Grayson is happy, raising a child with Dawn Granger of Hawk & Dove.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, not everything is as it seems. Dawn was last seen coming out of a coma with her partner and lover Hank Hall by her side. A previous episode also showed her history, with no indication that she ever mothered a child.

Much like Batman’s fall from grace, all of this has the potential of a mind game being played on Grayson, courtesy of Rachel’s father Trigon.

The demonic entity was brought to the physical realm as of the latest episode in the series, which ended with Beast Boy being sick and forcing the Raven to summon her father in order to save him. By the episode’s close, Grayson had broken the barrier trying to hide the presence of Rachel’s family, entering their home all by himself.

Chances are, Trigon is having some fun with the former Boy Wonder, including channeling some old memories of good times with Dawn.

Now that Dawn is out of her coma though, we’re expecting to see Hawk and Dove returning in a major, ass-kicking way. The two played a prominent role early in the series, and it sounds like they could continue to have a major impact in future seasons.

But is there a chance these two vigilantes could get their own spinoff series?

“I don’t think it’s out of the question,” Hawk actor Alan Ritschson said to ComicBook.com. “The idea has definitely been discussed on numerous occasions, and Minka and I are huge fans of the idea because we want to get to know these characters even better and see more of their day-to-day life.”

Despite the lack of a Hawk and Dove spinoff, the actor praised the current series for how it approaches the lives of the vigilantes.

“I think the beauty of Titans — and you get even more of this, I feel, with Hawk and Dove — is this voyeuristic kind of fly-on-the-wall perspective of a day in the life of a superhero. You get a glimpse behind the curtain,” Ritchson explained. “We get to go inside their dingy apartment and see how they pay the bills and grocery shop. There’s something really human about that kind of superhero show that I’m a huge fan of. I think it gives us the opportunity to tell a superhero story in a way that’s never been done before and that’s exciting to me. And I think there’s a lot of story to explore. A lot of history, and I’m hungry for that. I really hope that happens.”

The season finale of Titans airs Friday, December 21st on DC Universe.