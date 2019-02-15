‘Titans’ Star Alan Ritchson Says ‘Hawk & Dove’ Spinoff Might Happen

On tomorrow’s episode of Titans, titled “Hank and Dawn,” the backstory of Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Dove (Minka Kelly) will be explored, giving fans a glimpse inside of the past of those characters, including a first look at the original Dove, Hank’s brother Don.

As soon as Titans debuted and Hawk and Dove took center stage as characters being talked about and promoted, fans wondered whether DC Universe might be setting the pair up for a potential spinoff series (not unlike what ended up happening with Doom Patrol). While it has not yet happened, Ritchson told ComicBook.com that he still hopes it will.

“I don’t think it’s out of the question,” Ritschson said. “The idea has definitely been discussed on numerous occasions, and Minka and I are huge fans of the idea because we want to get to know these characters even better and see more of their day-to-day life.”

That sense of humanity, and the grimy, gritty, painful life of non-powered vigilantes being juxtaposed with the exciting fight scenes of a superhero show is a big part of what appeals to Ritchson not just about his character, but about Titans in general.

“I think the beauty of Titans — and you get even more of this, I feel, with Hawk and Dove — is this voyeuristic kind of fly-on-the-wall perspective of a day in the life of a superhero. You get a glimpse behind the curtain,” Ritchson explained. “We get to go inside their dingy apartment and see how they pay the bills and grocery shop. There’s something really human about that kind of superhero show that I’m a huge fan of. I think it gives us the opportunity to tell a superhero story in a way that’s never been done before and that’s exciting to me. And I think there’s a lot of story to explore. A lot of history, and I’m hungry for that. I really hope that happens.”

You can check out the official synopsis for tomorrow’s episode below, and stay tuned for more from our interview with Ritchson, timed to coincide with the episode’s release on DC Universe tomorrow morning.

The origin story of Hank Hall and Dawn Granger’s relationship and the loss in each of their pasts that brings them together as vigilante Super Heroes Hawk and Dove.

Titans releases around noon ET/9 a.m. PT on the DC Universe app every Friday.